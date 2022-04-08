Posters of Indian cinema's golden era at online auction

The fact that M F Husain painted cinema hoardings before he came into his own as one of India's most important modern artists is part of Indian art's folklore. However, not much is known about the other painters of cinema hoardings or posters or creators of a variety of film publicity material in the pre-digital years, which were also the "golden age" of Indian cinema.

In this context, events such as the upcoming auction, India's Film Poster Heritage, held online on April 8-9 by deRivaz and Ives, assume significance.

With 111 lots on offer—comprising first release original film posters and rare photographs—the auction is a nostalgia trip into an era whose films continue to charm audiences born much later.

Highlights include posters whose designs had the female protagonist as the focus, sections on Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar, and posters created by renowned artists of the genre such as S. M. Pandit and M. R. Acharekar (both successful as artists beyond films as well), and more.

The most expensive lot on offer is a poster of the iconic 1960 film, Mughal-E-Azam, designed by G. Kamble. It is estimated between Rs 3,75,000 and Rs 6,00,000 ($5,000 – $8,000).

According to auction notes on this lot, Shah Rukh Khan purchased a copy of this poster from Osian's in 2014 to get it autographed by the film's male lead, Dilip Kumar.

The other top lots include another poster of Mughal-E-Azam, estimated at Rs 2,25,000 – Rs 3,60,000 ($3,000 – $4,800), a well-known poster of another landmark film, Mother India (1957) with the same estimate, posters of 1951 films, Tarana and Awara, each estimated at Rs 1,20,000 – Rs 1,80,000 ($1,600 – $2,400), and a poster of the 1975 film Sholay, estimated at Rs 90,000 – Rs 1,35,000 ($1,200 – $1,800).



[Left]Awara 1951 and Mughal-e-Azam [right]. Credit: deRivaz and Ives



"Posters from the Silent Era are naturally very rare, but within that period, once or twice a year, a little design nugget pops up," said Neville Tuli, chief mentor of deRivaz & Ives and OsianamaWorld.org. He organised a seminal auction of film posters 20 years ago.

"The films of the first trinity — Dilip Kumar-Raj Kapoor-Dev Anand — are evergreen in popularity. Iconic films by iconic directors will always succeed if the original rare versions appear. The problem is that re-release poster from later distributors flood the market. One critical advancement in the deRivaz & Ives Indian Film Poster Heritage publication is the mention of First Release and original design from later re-releases."

Given the price bands, this market is still in a nascent stage in India.

"The best way to understand the potential is to compare with the international film memorabilia markets, especially Hollywood and European cinema," said Tuli.

"Imagine the finest first release three-sheeter poster of Mughal-e-Azam, the highlight of Indian film publicity material and its grandeur, sold for about four lakhs (approx. US$6,500) in 2012, while the rare Metropolis (1927) Brigette vertical sold for US$ 1.2 million in 2012. Since then, hundreds of posters have passed the $100,000 – $200,000 price range, while not one Indian poster has passed $2,000 – $3,000 in public sales. [You can] work out the potential if we begin respecting and valuing what helps create our cultural identity, our artistic heritage."

The lowest price point at which posters and photographs are available at this auction is Rs 15,000 – Rs 22,500 ($200 – $300), making it attractive for film enthusiasts to set up their collection.

(The writer is a New Delhi-based journalist, editor and arts consultant)