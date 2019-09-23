Power-packed Asus ROG Phone 2 debuts in India

Taiwanese technology major Asus on Monday unveiled the company's flagship ROG Phone 2 in New Delhi.

Asus ROG Phone 2 made its global debut in China, in July 2019 and now, the gaming-centric marquee phone is all set to hit stores in India later this month.

It flaunts a refined smooth design compared to the first-generation model, which features a rugged look. As you can see in the above picture, the new phone retains the iconic ROG Eye logo on the back and yes, it lights up when the screen-lock opens.

On the front, it ROG Phone 2 sports a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED screen with 108% DCI-P3, 100,000: 1 contrast ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to have 240Hz response time, 120Hz refresh rate, a first for any smartphone in the world. It also supports HDR 10 content and comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Internal hardware too gets a big upgrade too. It is the first Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered smartphone to hit the global market and is supported by Adreno 640 graphics engine, Android Pie OS, LPDDR4X RAM (up to 12GB) and UFS 3.1-based 128Gb/256GB storage and a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to have long and lag-free gaming session. The retail package will come with Qualcomm Charge 4.0-based 18W charger.

The company claims that the Asus ROG Phone 2 boasts an advanced cooling system to dissipate heat while playing graphics-intense games for long sessions.

Asus is offering related accessories such as detachable gamepad controller, a detachable fan for cooling and more.



Asus ROG Phone 2 display (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It also supports 30W fast charging, where it can power up the phone from zero to 66-percent in just 58 minutes. It also supports 10W reverse charging. Furthermore, the phone has two Type C USB ports one for a gaming accessory and another for the charger.

Must read: Asus ROG Phone 2 hands-on review: First impression

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a dual 48MP+13MP (125-degree wide-angle lens) with HDR, portrait mode. On the front, it features a 24MP selfie snapper.

Asus ROG Phone 2 comes in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage for Rs 37,999 and Rs, 59,999 respectively.

The company will offer accessories such as ROG 30W charger for Rs 1,999, the AeroActive Cooler 2 for Rs 3,999, the professional dock will be available for Rs 5,499 and the Lighting Armour Case for Rs 2,999. There will also be TwinView Dock 2 for 19,999, Mobile Desktop Dock for Rs 12,999 and the ROG Kunai Gamepad for Rs 9,999.

Asus ROG Phone 2 and the accessories will be up for grabs during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on September 30. It will be available with lucrative offers including 10% instant discounts on ICICI (credit card only) and Axis Bank (both debit and credit cards) in addition to low-cost EMIs options.



Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming accessories (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It can be noted that the top-end 512GB storage model with 30W charger, AeroActive cooler fan, and AeroCase with the retail package.

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs competition

The new ROG Phone 2 will go head-on with flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (Read review here), OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and soon to be released Apple iPhone 11 Pro series and the OnePlus 7T.

