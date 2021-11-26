PUBG developer launches collaborations, exclusive content for India

In a bid to empower its PUBG: New State players, South Korean game developer Krafton on Friday launched a slew of collaborations and exclusive content in India.

Krafton is also teaming up with Sony Music India to bring their latest chartbuster song Bad Boy x Bad Girl by pop icon Badshah to PUBG: New State. "This partnership marks the first of many upcoming collaborations of Indian pop music with Krafton's mobile battle royale title," the company said in a statement.

"As a part of this partnership, the hit party song Bad Boy x Bad Girl by Badshah featuring will be used in content sponsored by Krafton, including streams, promo videos and more," it said.

As a part of this collaboration, Krafton will also be partnering with popular rapper Raftaar. The company announced the launch of a web series titled New State Chronicles featuring popular Indian celebrities and influencers.

Recently, PUBG: New State crossed an impressive 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. Prior to its release, the game had already garnered a whopping 40 million pre-registrations on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

Developed by PUBG Studios, PUBG: New State is a free-to-play next-generation mobile game playable in 17 different languages.

