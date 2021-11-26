PUBG launches collaborations, exclusive content for Ind

PUBG developer launches collaborations, exclusive content for India

Krafton is teaming up with Sony Music India to bring their latest chartbuster song 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' by Badshah

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 18:22 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

In a bid to empower its PUBG: New State players, South Korean game developer Krafton on Friday launched a slew of collaborations and exclusive content in India.

Krafton is also teaming up with Sony Music India to bring their latest chartbuster song Bad Boy x Bad Girl by pop icon Badshah to PUBG: New State. "This partnership marks the first of many upcoming collaborations of Indian pop music with Krafton's mobile battle royale title," the company said in a statement.

"As a part of this partnership, the hit party song Bad Boy x Bad Girl by Badshah featuring will be used in content sponsored by Krafton, including streams, promo videos and more," it said.

Read — Engaged in playing PUBG, two boys run over by train in Mathura

As a part of this collaboration, Krafton will also be partnering with popular rapper Raftaar. The company announced the launch of a web series titled New State Chronicles featuring popular Indian celebrities and influencers.

Recently, PUBG: New State crossed an impressive 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. Prior to its release, the game had already garnered a whopping 40 million pre-registrations on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

Developed by PUBG Studios, PUBG: New State is a free-to-play next-generation mobile game playable in 17 different languages.

