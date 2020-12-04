PUBG Mobile-rival FAU-G gets overwhelming response on Google Play store, launch soon

On November 30, nCORE Games opened the play registration window for the much-awaited Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) game on the Google Play store.

With PUBG Mobile speculated to make a comeback in India, there were doubts about FAU-G getting a good reception from Indian gamers. But, going by the statistics offered by the nCORE Games, FAU-G is already a hit before the launch.

On day one of the registration, the new battle royale game garnered a whopping 1 million and counting. There is no word when the FAU-G will be released but there is a lot of anticipation from players, the game takes inspiration from the Indian Army.

It can be noted that the first trailer (watch below) of FAU-G shows off the army choppers flying on Galwan Valley site, the very sensitive region of eastern Ladakh, that witnessed a clash between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army of China that resulted in the deaths of soldiers on both the sides. It is the most violent face-off in close to five decades.

Also, another interesting thing about the FAU-G game is that the company will be donating contribute 20% of the net revenue generated as a donation to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation. The latter is a welfare fund to help bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

With anti-China sentiments among the citizens at an all-time, FAU-G is expected to garner more users once the game finally goes live in the coming days. It should be noted that the aforementioned statistics are only for Android on Google Play and the FAU-G is still yet to make its debut on Apple App Store.

Watch the FAU-G trailer below:

