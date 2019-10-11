PUBG mobile update to add vertical gameplay, new guns

Amid intense competition from the recently-launched Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile is set to get a new update on October 16, adding a number of new things, including a gameplay element to add more verticality to the fast-paced battle royale shooter.

The new update, 0.15.0, is set to introduce the Desert Eagle, which promises to have the highest damage and bullet speed in the game's existence and will be available on all maps. The gun deals 62 damage and can be equipped with a number of attachments including sights and larger magazines.

In terms of general gameplay, the update will add the ledge grab mechanic, which has been present in the PC version for some time and has been a long-time mechanic for AAA games like Assassin's Creed. It will also add exploding fuel barrels which can be shot, causing ranged damage.

As part of the Payload Mode, the update will add a flyable helicopter, enabling air-to-land battle. It will also add a timing-refreshed weapon box with a 3-minute timer, which provides weapons, ammo, armour and supply drops.

It will also add the RPG-7 rocket launcher, M3E1-A missile, M79 grenade launcher, M134 heavy machine gun, and MGL grenade launcher, alongside repair kits for weapons and an air raid locator.

A new first-person training ground will be added in the game, alongside new daily novice tasks for new players, offering rewards for completing said tasks.

Players can now give space gifts to other players during chat, team formation, and battle settlement. The settlement can also increase the popularity value for the player.

A new partner reward is being implemented. When the intimacy between the partners reaches 1000, the exclusive title of the partner can be obtained, and when the score reaches 2000, 2500 and 3000, a new partner standing position can be obtained.

In terms of performance, the update will bring fixes to resource loading issues, combat fluency, weapon loading logic, reduce CPU usage for the main thread and performance improvements for low-end devices. As for graphics, the update will bring fixes on the performance of weapons and cloth art, improve texture quality and lighting calculation.

The update will also bring in optimizations for controls. When the main lens control finger is in effect, the lens control function of the half screen of the subsequent inserted moving joystick is shielded. When the finger on the lens control side is raised, the lens control operation on the rocker side is realized. After implementation, it can reduce the probability of the player moving the lens by mistake after opening the mirror, and get a smoother shooting experience.