Pune man's 'Bonding' photo shot on iPhone X wins big at 2021 IPPAWARDS

Pune resident Sharan Shetty has won first place at the 2021 edition of the globally recognized iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS).

Shetty is an amateur photographer and actually works in the hospitality sector. He has captured a spectacular 'Bonding' photo shot on an old iPhone X. It is a black and white frame depicting a man and his horse commune, offering each other comfort with soft words, in barren landscape background.

The image was shot when Shetty was traveling around the hills at Yanar Dag, near Baku in Azerbaijan.

"What caught my attention was the man’s connection with his horse. Both were tired walking up the mountain and both decided to rest. While they did that, they both had a moment. The connection between a man and his best friend was so apparent. It looked like they were supporting and consoling each other. I chose this particular photo because it brings out the bond shared by both so beautifully. Hence the name 'Bonding ', " said Shetty.

Shetty showcases his photos shot on mobile on his Instagram account iPhone Diaries. He is inclined to genres such as landscapes, human culture, human behaviour, and the street.

Dan Liu of China grabbed the second position. The untitled image shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max shows an astronaut traversing a desolate Martian-esque landscape.



Dan Liu's untitled photo. Credit:IPPAWARDS



Third place went to Jeff Rayner of Los Angeles for his photo, Side-Walking on Air shot on iPhone X. It is a portrait of a young girl aloft and weightless in a pool of light on the sidewalk.



Jeff Rayner's photo titled Side-Walking on Air got him the third place among the top honours. Credit: IPPAWARDS



Besides three top honours, IPPA selects one special photographer for the grand prize. This time, Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes bagged it for his photo titled--Transylvanian Shepherds. In it, two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment is a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care.



Istvan Kerekes's grand prize-winning photo titled-- Transylvanian Shepherds. Credit: IPPAWARDS



Additionally, IPPA selected top-three winners in 17 separate categories from almost every corner of the world, including Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, China, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Israel, Netherlands, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"The IPPA is one of the prestigious, genuine and long-standing awards. I have never taken part in any completion in the past, but being a die-hard fan of Apple and iPhone, I decided to submit my images. Also, The winning photograph is close to my heart and I secretly hoped it would at least get a mention somewhere. So it was a proud moment for me when my image was chosen to be the winner. Although it was hard to believe in the beginning, the subsequent calls from the Apple Bangalore office confirmed the win. I am truly grateful to IPPA for choosing this photograph as a winner," said Sharan Shetty.

IPPA founded by Kenan Aktulun is the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition in the world.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: Back to the future

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.