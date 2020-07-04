Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh, father's life savings, to 'master' PUBG: report

A Punjab-based teenager gave an unexpected shock to his parents by spending Rs 16 lakh on the popular videogame PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

According to a report on The Tribune, the unnamed 17-year-old spent the money on PUBG's in-app purchases with the intent to 'master' the game, which included ammunition, weapons and passes.

According to his parents, the teenager had access all their bank accounts, which he used for the purchases, and they only found out about the transactions after checking their bank statements.

The teenager's father, a government employee with medical conditions, said that his son spent his entire life savings on the game, which were reserved for medical expenses, according to the report.

The teenager also allegedly exhausted his mother's provident fund savings.

The teenager's father said that his son had the details of all the accounts, but they had no idea that he was using the account to spend money on a game. He also said that the police did not help them as the money was spent deliberately. "I had kept some money in his personal account and most of the money was in my non-salaried account. Most of it was gone in no time". He also said that the son was deleting all the messages of the transactions to cover his trail.

The teenager also reportedly shuffled money between accounts to prevent a nil balance situation.