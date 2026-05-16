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Purbayan Chatterjee, a rebel redefining Indian classical music

Leading sitar artiste Purbayan Chatterjee speaks to Barkha Kumari about making music with openness and conscience.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 20:11 IST
MusicSpecialsJazzSitarIndian classical music

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