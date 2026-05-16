Purple Cabbage and Turmeric ‘Galaxy’ Rice: A heavenly experience

<p>This is a playful, yet earthy, rice dish with delicate vegetal sweetness from purple cabbage, warm golden notes from turmeric and fragrant basmati bringing a soft aromatic finish.</p>.<p>The lemon adds a bright citrus lift that subtly sharpens the flavours while the purple cabbage transforms the dish into a vivid galaxy-inspired palette of purples, blues and yellows.</p>.<p><strong>What you need</strong></p>.<p>One cup of purple cabbage (shredded)</p>.<p>Two cups of cooked basmati rice</p>.<p>One teaspoon each of turmeric and lemon juice</p>.<p>Salt to taste</p>.<p><strong>Preparation</strong></p>.<p>Simmer cabbage in two cups of water for 10 minutes. Strain to get purple water. Split the water and add turmeric to half for yellow colour while keeping the other half purple. Cook one cup rice in each coloured water separately. Fluff and layer on a plate. Drizzle lemon over the purple rice to turn it blue/pink.</p>