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Homespecials

Purple Cabbage and Turmeric ‘Galaxy’ Rice: A heavenly experience

This is a playful, yet earthy, rice dish with delicate vegetal sweetness from purple cabbage.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 21:29 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecials

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