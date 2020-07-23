Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Lenovo Legion Phone Duel makes global debut

After weeks of teasing, Lenovo has finally released its first gaming smartphone, the Legion Phone Duel, under the Legion brand in China.

The first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, the Legion Duel has dual liquid cooling solution and built-in dual X-axis linear motor, promising true “4D vibration” and two ultrasonic trigger buttons. The display features minimal bezels, dual speakers, and comes with a built-in fingerprint reader and 240Hz touch sampling. It also has a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Legion Duel features the GAE game acceleration engine, which is responsible for the steady 120fps frame rate that the phone aims to offer for supported games. The Link Boost feature reduces network latency.

The phone has a 64-megapixel rear camera in addition to a 16-megapixel 120° ultra-wide camera present in the middle. It is also equipped with a signature 20 MP pop-up camera, mounted on the side, which allows gamers to capture live commentary in landscape mode. To further enhance the user's gaming experience, the phone comes with pressure-sensitive side triggers and 4 mics to record the sound of the highest quality.

Lenovo has announced that the 144Hz display has already been enhanced and shoulder triggers for 130+ games. Powered by Lenovo’s U-Engine dual X-axis vibration motor, the Dual also supports an advanced cooling system with two heat pipes, to avoid overheating of the device due to prolonged use of graphics imaging.

The phone also uses the Snapdragon+ which has 10% CPU and GPU gains compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865.

The battery comes in at a total of 5,000mAh, with two 2,500 mAh cells sharing the load. The 90W fast charging can bring the device to full charge in just 30 minutes. This requires plugging in of two charges in their respective USB-C ports, to fill both the cells simultaneously.

Lenovo will also offer a set of accessories for the Legion Duel, including a dock to enable easy connection to a monitor.

The Lenovo Legion Duel comes in two colours- red and blue, and is available for pre-order today.

The price for the 8/128GB version, which is the most basic model is 3,499 yuan ($500/roughly Rs 37,320).The slightly more advanced 12/128GB model will go for 3,899 yuan ($557/ approx. Rs 41,585 rupees) while the 12/256GB model costs 4,199 yuan ($600/around Rs 44,780 rupees). The top of the line version with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is available for 5,999 yuan ($857/around Rs 63,975).

The phone is set to go on sale in China on August 5 and is expected to roll out in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East later this year.

