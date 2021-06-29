Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus: 10 key features you should know

US-based chipset maker Qualcomm unveiled the new generation smartphone processor Snapdragon 888 Plus at the on-going virtual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event at Barcelona.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus comes with a moderate upgrade over the predecessor 888 series, which powers all current flagship Android phones in the industry.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: Key features you should know

1) It features 64-bit class 6th generation Qualcomm AI(Artificial Intelligence) Engine Kryo 680 cores with up to 32 TOPS (Tera/Trillion Operations Per Second) AI performance, which is more than 20% improvement over the standard 888 chipsets.

2) Architecture is based on Arm Cortex-X1 technology, which enables efficient processing for lasting entertainment. Also, the Kryo cores can clock CPU speeds up to 3.0 GHz.

3) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus comes paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It promises to deliver faster graphics rendering for immersive, vivid gaming and more

4) It also features 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with a dedicated lower-power always-on AI processor for intelligent assistance and contextual awareness

5) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus will improve the camera performance of the phone. It comes with Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP( Image Signal Processor), which enables triple concurrent capture with parallel processing at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second.

Also, it will enable the device to capture three 28 MP photos or three 4K HDR videos at once, 120FPS burst photo at 12MP, 4K HDR with computational HDR video capture, AI-based auto-focus, and auto-exposure, 10-bit HDR HEIF photo capture, Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Real-time object classification, Low light photography architecture, and more.

6) The new Snapdragon 888 Plus also comes with a Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature. It promises to enhance gaming performance on the phone including Variable Rate Shading for faster graphics performance, Qualcomm Game Quick Touch feature increases display responsiveness.



The new Snapdragon 88 Plus series chipset launched at MWC 2021. Credit: Qualcomm



This chipset also supports updatable drivers that deliver the latest graphics and performance improvements in real-time. Its Natural Language Processing feature offers responsive voice commands and real-time translation for smarter global gaming.

7) The Snapdragon 888 Plus supports Near Field Communication (NFC) for contactless payments, Bluetooth 5.2, Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 wireless technology-- Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n. Spectral bands-- 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz- for faster data download speeds on phones.

8) It comes packed with the new generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. This will allow phones to support peak download speeds up to 7.5Gbps and upload speeds up to 3.7Gbps

9) Phones with Snapdragon 888 Plus will support Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology, which is said to be 70% more efficient compared to the predecessor. It will enable the device to fully charge up from zero to 100 per cent in less than 15 minutes.

10) Devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus can support high-resolution display-- HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 4K @ 60 Hz refresh rate, QHD+ @ 144 Hz refresh rate.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.