Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these exotic cocktails

There’s no better occasion than Women’s Day to try your hand at these special cocktail recipes we curated from mixologists across the country. With the easy availability of flavourful mixers and exotic ingredients, it’s a cinch stirring up these conversation starters. Cheers!
The Botanist
By Rahul Tiwari, Master Mixologist, The Polo Club Bar, The Oberoi Bengaluru
Glass: Gin/Red Wine Glass
Method: Built Up
Ingredients
- Lime Juice 5 ml
- Basil cordial 5 ml
- Coconut water 45 ml
- Gin 50 ml
- Rosemary & Olive tonic top up
- Rosemary sprigs/lime wheel/fresh basil leaves for garnish
Method
Make a basil cordial by mixing water, caster sugar and fresh basil. Take the glass and add lime juice, basil cordial, coconut water and gin. Stir gently to mix. Fill the glass with ice. Top up with rosemary and olive flavored tonic water (Available in premium wine retail stores). Garnish with rosemary sprig/lime wheels/ fresh basil.
Strawberried
By Pradyumna Shankar, Chief Mixologist, The Leela Goa
Glass: Highball/Bordeaux
Method: Stirred
Ingredients
- Gin 50 ml
- Campari 15 ml
- Fresh orange juice 30 ml
- Strawberry shrub 25 ml
- Strawberry slice 2-3
Method
Mix all the ingredients in a tall glass and add ice. Stir well and garnish with a strawberry slice before serving. You can even make immunity boosting gin cocktails at home using herbs and fruits!
Liquid Protection
By Arun Kumar, Bar Manager, Ironhill India
Glass: G&T Balloon
Method: Muddled, shaken & strained
Ingredients
- Greater Than Gin 60 ml
- Basil Leaves 6 - 8
- Fresh Lime Juice 12.5 ml
- Red Apple (Peeled & diced) 4 pcs
- Apple Juice 20 ml
- Spiced Jaggery Solution 10 ml
- Jaggery 4 tbsp
- Ginger water 100 ml
- Ginger ale 90ML
For Garnish
- Basil sprigs
- Ginger candy in a cocktail pick
Method
Pour the ingredients except ginger ale and the gin, in a cocktail shaker. Smash the basil, red apple, and jaggery gently with spiced jaggery solution and ginger water. Add the gin, some ice and shake well. Top up with ginger ale and garnish with basil sprigs and ginger candy.
Bouquet
By Roger Gomes, Bar Head, Passcode Only (PCO)
Glass: Collins
Method: Shaken & stirred
Ingredients
- Vodka 60 ml
- Rose and Hibiscus Shrub 30 ml
- Lime Juice 15 ml
- Peach and Jasmine tonic top up
For Garnish
- Dried Rose Petals and Hibiscus
Method
Shake all the ingredients with ice except the tonic water. Double strain the mix into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top up with Peach and Jasmine tonic and garnish with rose petals and hibiscus.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails
Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village
Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'
DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell
Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there
Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'