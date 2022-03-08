Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these exotic cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay
  • Mar 08 2022, 14:08 ist
The Botanist, Strawberried, Liquid Protection, Bouquet.

There’s no better occasion than Women’s Day to try your hand at these special cocktail recipes we curated from mixologists across the country. With the easy availability of flavourful mixers and exotic ingredients, it’s a cinch stirring up these conversation starters. Cheers! 

The Botanist 


Credit: The Polo Club Bar, The Oberoi Bengaluru

By Rahul Tiwari, Master Mixologist, The Polo Club Bar, The Oberoi Bengaluru

Glass: Gin/Red Wine Glass

Method: Built Up

Ingredients

  • Lime Juice 5 ml
  • Basil cordial 5 ml
  • Coconut water 45 ml
  • Gin 50 ml
  • Rosemary & Olive tonic top up
  • Rosemary sprigs/lime wheel/fresh basil leaves for garnish

Method

Make a basil cordial by mixing water, caster sugar and fresh basil. Take the glass and add lime juice, basil cordial, coconut water and gin. Stir gently to mix. Fill the glass with ice. Top up with rosemary and olive flavored tonic water (Available in premium wine retail stores). Garnish with rosemary sprig/lime wheels/ fresh basil.

Strawberried


Credit: The Leela Goa

By Pradyumna Shankar, Chief Mixologist, The Leela Goa

Glass: Highball/Bordeaux

Method: Stirred

Ingredients

  • Gin 50 ml
  • Campari  15 ml 
  • Fresh orange juice 30 ml 
  • Strawberry shrub  25 ml
  • Strawberry slice 2-3

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a tall glass and add ice. Stir well and garnish with a strawberry slice before serving. You can even make immunity boosting gin cocktails at home using herbs and fruits!

Liquid Protection


Credit: Ironhill India

By Arun Kumar, Bar Manager, Ironhill India

Glass: G&T Balloon 

Method: Muddled, shaken & strained

Ingredients

  • Greater Than Gin 60 ml
  • Basil Leaves 6 - 8
  • Fresh Lime Juice 12.5 ml
  • Red Apple (Peeled & diced) 4 pcs
  • Apple Juice 20 ml
  • Spiced Jaggery Solution 10 ml
  • Jaggery 4 tbsp
  • Ginger water 100 ml
  • Ginger ale 90ML

For Garnish

  • Basil sprigs 
  • Ginger candy in a cocktail pick

Method

Pour the ingredients except ginger ale and the gin, in a cocktail shaker. Smash the basil, red apple, and jaggery gently with spiced jaggery solution and ginger water. Add the gin, some ice and shake well. Top up with ginger ale and garnish with basil sprigs and ginger candy. 

Bouquet 


Credit: Passcode Only (PCO)

By Roger Gomes, Bar Head, Passcode Only (PCO)

Glass: Collins

Method: Shaken & stirred

Ingredients

  • Vodka 60 ml 
  • Rose and Hibiscus Shrub 30 ml
  • Lime Juice 15 ml
  • Peach and Jasmine tonic top up

For Garnish

  • Dried Rose Petals and Hibiscus 

Method 

Shake all the ingredients with ice except the tonic water. Double strain the mix into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top up with Peach and Jasmine tonic and garnish with rose petals and hibiscus. 

