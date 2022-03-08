Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these exotic cocktails

There’s no better occasion than Women’s Day to try your hand at these special cocktail recipes we curated from mixologists across the country. With the easy availability of flavourful mixers and exotic ingredients, it’s a cinch stirring up these conversation starters. Cheers!

The Botanist



Credit: The Polo Club Bar, The Oberoi Bengaluru



By Rahul Tiwari, Master Mixologist, The Polo Club Bar, The Oberoi Bengaluru

Glass: Gin/Red Wine Glass

Method: Built Up

Ingredients

Lime Juice 5 ml

Basil cordial 5 ml

Coconut water 45 ml

Gin 50 ml

Rosemary & Olive tonic top up

Rosemary sprigs/lime wheel/fresh basil leaves for garnish

Method

Make a basil cordial by mixing water, caster sugar and fresh basil. Take the glass and add lime juice, basil cordial, coconut water and gin. Stir gently to mix. Fill the glass with ice. Top up with rosemary and olive flavored tonic water (Available in premium wine retail stores). Garnish with rosemary sprig/lime wheels/ fresh basil.

Strawberried



Credit: The Leela Goa



By Pradyumna Shankar, Chief Mixologist, The Leela Goa

Glass: Highball/Bordeaux

Method: Stirred

Ingredients

Gin 50 ml

Campari 15 ml

Fresh orange juice 30 ml

Strawberry shrub 25 ml

Strawberry slice 2-3

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a tall glass and add ice. Stir well and garnish with a strawberry slice before serving. You can even make immunity boosting gin cocktails at home using herbs and fruits!

Liquid Protection



Credit: Ironhill India



By Arun Kumar, Bar Manager, Ironhill India

Glass: G&T Balloon

Method: Muddled, shaken & strained

Ingredients

Greater Than Gin 60 ml

Basil Leaves 6 - 8

Fresh Lime Juice 12.5 ml

Red Apple (Peeled & diced) 4 pcs

Apple Juice 20 ml

Spiced Jaggery Solution 10 ml

Jaggery 4 tbsp

Ginger water 100 ml

Ginger ale 90ML

For Garnish

Basil sprigs

Ginger candy in a cocktail pick

Method

Pour the ingredients except ginger ale and the gin, in a cocktail shaker. Smash the basil, red apple, and jaggery gently with spiced jaggery solution and ginger water. Add the gin, some ice and shake well. Top up with ginger ale and garnish with basil sprigs and ginger candy.

Bouquet



Credit: Passcode Only (PCO)



By Roger Gomes, Bar Head, Passcode Only (PCO)

Glass: Collins

Method: Shaken & stirred

Ingredients

Vodka 60 ml

Rose and Hibiscus Shrub 30 ml

Lime Juice 15 ml

Peach and Jasmine tonic top up

For Garnish

Dried Rose Petals and Hibiscus

Method