Re-traumatisation: Dealing with Covid-19 mental health crisis

By Dr Prerna Kohli

In March 2020, India had a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections. Most of us struggled with the collapse created in our personal and professional lives due to this lockdown. But soon, we were all making banana bread, posting pictures of us cleaning or cooking more exquisite meals. It was a popular and positive way to cope with the challenges posed by the lockdown.

Fast forward to 2021. Just as soon as we thought things were getting better – restaurants, travel, and offices were reopening – we have been hit by the second wave of the disease in the worst ways possible and quite unexpectedly.

Every morning, we are waking up to heart-wrenching statistics about the number of people we have lost, the increased number of infections per day, information about the unavailability of hospital beds, and lack of oxygen.

During the day, we continue to receive news of losing a loved one, and we go to bed with figures of Covid19 infections in our minds. Some of my clients complain that they cannot sleep or are afraid to lose their parents.

Others worry that they have caught the infection, and some are in sheer shock or grief-stricken as they were unable to perform the last rites of a family member they lost in this difficult time.

We thus need to take out the time to build emotional resilience to improve our mental health as a healthy mind equates to a healthy body.

Some of the mental health challenges are discussed below:

1. Panic: Due to the exposure to news, we are panicked and scared of getting the virus. Some of us may also be experiencing death anxiety. I had a patient who told me he was making a bucket list because he can see his death coming. He was panicking. Panic is a very normal human experience and in case of such moments of panic, take three deep breaths to ground yourself to the present moment and tell yourself, "I am happy", "I am healthy", "I have my family", "I am okay".

2. Grief: It comes with the loss of a loved one or a friend. The intensity of grief is greater than before because we are not able to perform the last rites or say our goodbyes. Prayer meetings are occurring via Zoom or Skype. It is even tough to be physically present to support our friends through the loss they are going through. But remember physical distancing does not mean emotional distancing. You can check on your friends from time to time. After we experience a loss, we must take the time to process it. If you feel like crying, please do not stop yourself, as it will help you accept reality better. In some cases, one can seek professional help.

3. Re-traumatisation (since this is the second wave of the pandemic): Some of us may have lost a loved one due to the pandemic in the first wave. For them, the second wave can refresh the trauma so it is important to take some time off social media or news as these can trigger you. You can also take a few deep breaths to reorient yourself to the present moment.

4. Vicarious traumatisation: Social media is very helpful these days as most individuals are putting up stories on their Instagram or Facebook to seek resources like oxygen or hospital beds. However, some people who are spending excessive time on social media may also be watching news or videos of burning pyres, deaths, etc. This can cause vicarious traumatisation or second-hand trauma. It is, therefore, important to consume social media mindfully.

5. Survivor's guilt: Some of us who have not got the virus yet or have survived the loss of a loved one, might be going through 'survivor's guilt'. This comes with an excessive sense of responsibility or control over the current event. Please spend some time making a list of things that are under your control and focus on those. Practising gratitude can also be beneficial to you.

6. Hopelessness: Some people may be thinking that we will never overcome the pandemic. This can cause hopelessness about the future, and in extreme cases lead to suicidal ideations. In case you are suicidal, please seek professional psychiatric help immediately. Others can create a list of things or events they are looking forward to in the future to remind themselves that there is hope. You can even revisit memories of a time before the pandemic in your mind to experience the positives from the past.

7. Sleep issues: Insomnia or sleeplessness is becoming more and more common. If you are having trouble sleeping, it is time you practice a sleep ritual. This could include turning off all gadgets at least half an hour before going to bed and doing some breathwork so you can go to bed with a calm mind.

Some of the other things you can do to take care of yourself during this difficult time:

1. Follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

2. Get vaccinated.

3. Limit consumption of news to one hour per day.

4. Maintain a routine, and create time for exercise and meditation.

These are unprecedented times and we must do the bare minimum and beyond to take care of ourselves to develop resilience, better immunity and maintain our overall mental well-being.

(Dr Prerna Kohli is a clinical psychologist)