Realme 5G phone to debut in India soon: CEO

While the Indian government is planning to host 5G spectrum auction in three months, Oppo subsidiary Realme has announced to bring the next-gen phone with high-speed internet support soon.

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, Realme Mobiles, India confirmed the news on Twitter. Sheth shared a photo with global CEO Sky Li after a meeting with R&D officials, revealing that Realme will bring 5G phones globally this year. And also, Sheth specifically mentioned that Indian market too is part of the company's plan.

As of now, OnePlus, Samsung has to offer a 5G variant of OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy S10+ in select markets. Also, Motorola in collaboration with Verizon is offering special Moto Mod to boost the internet speed to 5G standard for Moto Z3 (and recently launched Z4) in the US.



Madhav Sheth (Realme India, CEO) with Sky Li ( Realme global, CEO); picture credit: Madhav Sheth/Twitter



With 5G, a mobile phone can support peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means users can download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be in just a few seconds. Also, consumers can enjoy HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

In a related development, Realme is expected to bring Realme X to India in the second half of 2019. It sports 6.5-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED display and comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,700mAh battery with VOOC super-fast charging support.

It also boasts 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.7 aperture) + 5MP secondary camera and a 16MP front snapper.

It can be noted that the India-bound Realme X is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor. It is likely to be retailed under Rs 20,000 price bracket.

