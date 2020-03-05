Realme 6, 6 Pro, Realme Band launched in India: Everything you need to know

After days of teasing, Realme launched the new line of mobiles Realme 6, 6 Pro along with Realme Band fitness tracker in India on March 5.

The new Realme 6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) with 90Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla 5 protection. Inside, it comes with 8nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (2.3Ghz Kryo 465 A76 core x 2 + 1.8Ghz Kryo 465 A55 x 6) octa-core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR4X), UFS 2.1-based 128GB (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,300mAh battery with Type-C 30W VOOC fast charging capability.



Realme 6 Pro series launched in India (Credit: Realme.com website)



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts 64MP (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, EIS, f/1.8 aperture)+ 8MP (with 119-degree field of view, f/2.3 aperture)+ 12MP telephoto sensor (with 20X zoom) +2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture). On the front, it houses 16MP (with Sony IMX1471 sensor, f/2.1 aperture)+8MP (with 105-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture).

The new Realme 6 Pro comes in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colours on Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores from March 13 onwards.

On the other hand, the generic Realme 6 features 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) with Gorilla Glass 3, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU, 800Mhz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, quad-camera module-- 64MP (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, EIS, f/1.8 aperture)+ 8MP (with 119-degree field of view, f/2.3 aperture)+ 2MP mono sensor +2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture), 16MP front camera (with f/2.0 aperture) and a 4,300mAh battery with Type-C 30W VOOC flash charge support.

The company will be offering Realme 6 in three configurations--4GB LPPDDR4X RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colours and will be available on Flipkart, realme.com and brick-and-mortar stores from March 11 onwards.



The generic Realme 6 series price starts at Rs 12,999 (Credit: Realme Mobiles/Twitter)



The company's new product- Realme Band- sports a 0.96-inch LCD touch colour display (160x80p) clock face customisation feature. It comes with IP68 ratings, meaning the device owners can take a swim underwater up to 1.5meters for 30 minutes.

It also boasts PPG heart sensor, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 axis accelerometer, sleep tracker, sedentary alert feature, track 9 fitness activities including Cricket sport and houses a 90mAh cell with up to 9 days of battery life. It can be charged with a built-in USB connector.



Realme Band launched in India (Credit: Realme Mobiles/Twitter)



Users can also pair their phones (with Android 5.0 or later versions) with the fitness band via the Realme Link app and get call and message notifications. It will be available in Black, Green and Yellow colors for Rs 1,499 on Amazon and realme.com from March 5 onwards.

