Realme Band with Cricket activity tracker launching soon in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme has announced to launch the company's first-ever fitness tracker Realme Band on March 5 in India.

The official e-commerce partner Amazon too has opened a dedicated landing page on its website. It shows the new smart band would come with 24x7 real-time heart rate monitor and can track 9 sports modes including yoga, running, walking, spinning (on a treadmill), fitness, hiking, biking and climbing.

The interesting thing about the Realme Band is that it will be a first-ever fitness tracker, which can monitor Cricket sports activity. We are very keen to know what bio vital metrics will be used for calorie burn count for this team sport. Also, if it is capable of intuitively know the person is fielding or batting or bowling. Or, the user has to input those details manually.

The Realme Band will also come with an IP68 rating, meaning the device owner can wear the device and go swim without any worries of damaging it. It can survive underwater for close to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.



The teaser page also confirms that the Realme Band will come in three colours-- black, yellow and marshy green.

Speculations are rife that the Realme Band will cost less than Rs 3,000. If this turns out to be true, it is a really good price considering the fact, it has a colour display. It will be up against the Mi Band 4, Honor Band 5i, among others.

