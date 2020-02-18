Realme beats iQoo in race to launch first 5G-ready phone in India

Earlier in the year, Realme announced to hold the global launch of X50 Pro 5G at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, Barcelona, on February 24 but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the event was shelved but the assured fans that it will host online programme live from Madrid on the same date.

Now out of the blue, the company revealed that it will showcase the flagship device in India too.

Realme India on Twitter said that the X50 Pro phone will make its debut at 2:30 pm in New Delhi on February 24, making it the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered 5G-ready device to enter the Indian smartphone market.

The surprise Realme announcement dealt a jolt to the new entrant iQoo. The latter was proclaiming to bring the first 5G-ready phone iQoo 3 (with Snapdragon 865) to India on February 25, but now looks like, it got beaten by a day by Realme X50 Pro.

It can be noted that the iQoo has reportedly roped in high profile Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (video teaser below) as their brand ambassador.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: What we know so far

As per the latest teasers, Realme X50 Pro boasts a high-resolution super AMOLED screen with the 90Hz display refresh rate, which assures smooth scrolling experience, fluid animation and gaming experience.

Inside, it will have Snapdragon 865 octa-core (with Kryo 585 cores) chipset backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Adreno 650 GPU, which promises to offer desktop-level gaming on mobile.

With 5G support, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed internet anywhere between 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just a few seconds. Also, people can enjoy HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering. Realme also claims that X50 Pro will have dual SIMs and both will support 5G.

But, truth to be told, it will be a while before the user can truly experience 5G mobile connectivity as there is no infrastructure in place in India and reports indicate, we may have to wait at least till 2022.

Another interesting thing about the upcoming Realme X50 Pro is that it will come with a big battery and support 65W super-fast charger.

There is no official word on camera specifications, but Realme says the X50 Pro will have six cameras-- four sensors on the back and two on the front. The primary quad-camera is confirmed to boast 20X zoom.

For the rest of the features of the Realme X50 Pro, we have to wait till next week.

