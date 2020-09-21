Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

As advertised, emerging mobile maker Realme on Monday (September 21) launched the new Realme Narzo 20 series phones in India.

The new Narzo 20 series comes in three variants-- a top-end Narzo 20 Pro, a generic Narzo 20, and a low-end Narzo 20A.

The high-end Realme Narzo 20 Pro features 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) display with punch-hole camera design, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ shield, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, LPDDR4x 6GB RAM, USF 2.1 based 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD), quad-camera module-- main 48MP ( f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor (with f/2.3) +2MP B&W portrait camera + 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4) with PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recordingLED flash, an 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.1 aperture, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three slots-for two SIMs and dedicated for microSD card and a a 4,500mAh cell with 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

It comes in two colours-White Knight and Black Ninja. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be made available in two configurations -- 6GB RAM+ 64GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively on Flipkart and realme.com from September 25 onwards.



Realme Narzo 20 series. Credit: Realme



The standard Realme Narzo 20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720p) display with mini drop design, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, LPDDR4x 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1-based 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD), triple-camera module-- main 48MP ( f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor (with f/2.3) + 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4) with PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recordingLED flash, an 8MP selfie camera, fingerprint sensor, three slots-for two SIMs and dedicated for microSD card and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

It comes in two colours-- Glory Silver and Victory Blue. It will be made available in two storage options-- 64GB and 128GB-- for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, respectively on Flipkart and realme.com from September 28 onwards.



The new Realme Narzo 20A. Credit: Realme



The Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with mini drop design, Corning Gorilla Glass shield, 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD), triple-camera module-- main 12MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP B&W sensor and 2MP retro camera with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, EIS, LED flash, an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0, fingerprint sensor, three slots-for two SIMs and dedicated for microSD card) and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging.

It comes in two colours--Glory Silver and Victory Blue. It will be made available in two configurations -- 3GB RAM+ 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively on Flipkart and realme.com from September 30 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.