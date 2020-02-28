Realme smart TV key features revealed ahead of launch

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, earlier in the year had announced that the company has plans to foray to smart TV business around Q2 2020 (April-June) in India.

Now, eagle-eyed MySmartPrice blog has spotted the smart TV bearing model number -JSC55LSQLED with Realme brand name on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database revealing some key features of the upcoming consumer electronics product.

It says the Realme smart TV will come in a 55-inch display. No, it won't be an ordinary IPS LCD-based TVs, instead, it is said to be the QLED (Quantum dots Light Emitting Diode) screen similar to the OnePlus TV series.

Rest assured the picture quality on the television will be of top-notch. The brightness in QLED TV is said to be 50 to 100 times better than LCD and yet it consumes 30-40 percent power. Most importantly, they have a longer shelf life and less chance of getting screen burn-in.

This also means, Realme smart QLED TV may not come cheap compared to Xiaomi's Mi TV, which comes with cost-effective panels. But, we have come to understand that Realme is likely to have content partnerships with top OTT (Over-The-Top) and Video-On-Demand (VOD) players.

However, there is no word on other specifications such as RAM, storage capacity or whether it will run on Linux or Google's Android TV.



Realme ecosystem of consumer electronics (Credit: Realme Mobiles/Twitter)



Besides smart TV, the company has big plans to bring a whole lot of products including a smartwatch, fitness band, Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based smart speakers, earphones and more to create a big Realme ecosystem of consumer electronics in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.