Recipe: Easy peasy chicken momo recipe

Making momos is a simple task. Not only are they easy to make but delicious too.

Ingredients:

For dough:

1-1/2 cup maida or plain flour

1/2 tsp salt

Water for kneading

Oil for greasing

For stuffing:

1 cup minced chicken

1/2 an onion, finely chopped

2 – 3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp soya sauce

1 tbsp green chilli sauce

Pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Method:

To make the momo skin:

In a mixing bowl, add the maida, salt and water. Kneed to a soft dough. Set aside and cover it with a damp cloth.

To make the filling:

In a bowl, mix the raw minced chicken with the other ingredients.

Divide the dough into small portions, roll them out to thin circles approximately 4 cm in diameter.

Fill each dough circle with one tsp of chicken filling. Grease the edges of the dough circle with oil, fold it over the stuffing and pinch the edges to seal.

Repeat the process till all the dough and filling is used up.

Grease the steamer with oil to prevent the momos from sticking. Cook the momos for 15 – 20 minutes or till well done.

Serve these delicious, juicy momos with a dip for an evening snack. Bon appétit!