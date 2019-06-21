Redmi K20 Pro tipped to make India debut on this date

A few days ago, Xiaomi teased that the company's latest flagship Redmi K20 series would debut in July and now, the launch date has been revealed.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global) & India head, Xiaomi, on June 18 (Tuesday) night took to Twitter, to confirm that Redmi K20 and K20 Pro would make an official debut in exactly four weeks, meaning July 17.

Lately, Jain and the regional team have been posing with boxing gloves on social media platforms, taking an indirect dig at rival OnePlus. The companies are vying for the niche premium smartphone market share particularly in the range Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 in India.

If the Redmi K20 Pro gets priced aggressively under Rs 35,000, it is certain to give OnePlus 7 Pro, a run for its money in the second half of 2019. Similarly, Xiaomi's Poco F1 had given a tough fight to the OnePlus 6T in the same period last year in India.

Also, Xiaomi is hosting Mi Explorer contest inviting fans to enroll for the program and stand a chance to get their hands on the upcoming Redmi K20 Pro before the official launch.

The new Redmi K20 Pro and the generic K20 come with similar design language but differ in term of internal hardware.

Both the phones feature 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 shield and 3D glass cover. On the back, it boasts a glossy premium shell with gradient finish.

They also boast same camera hardware and come with feature-rich triple snappers, 48MP (with Sony IMx586 sensor, F1.85 aperture), 13MP ultra wide angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens on the back. And, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a powerful 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB/8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Whereas the standard Redmi K20 houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and a 4,000mAh cell with 18W charging capability.

Key specifications of Redmi K20 Pro:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core (2.8GHz kryo 485 x 1 + 2.42GHz Kryo 485 x 3 + 1.8GHz Kryo 485 x 4) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB/ 8GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 256GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 27W fast charging capability

Add-ons: Dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Flame Red/Glacier Blue/Carbon Fiber Black

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

Key specifications of Redmi K20:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2GHz core x 2 + 1.8GHz x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Carbon Black/Flame Red/Glacier Blue

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

