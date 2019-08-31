Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro India launch timeline revealed

Xiaomi's new subsidiary Redmi, earlier in the week, unveiled the new Redmi Note 8 in Beijing. Now, the parent company's India regional head has hinted that the new phone would make its way to the country in two months.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global) & MD (India), Xiaomi on Twitter confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro will hit stores in eight weeks, provided that the network testing and local certification process goes smoothly.

The new Redmi Note 8 series come with a good upgrade over the popular predecessor, the Redmi Note 7 (& 7 Pro). As per latest reports, the company has sold more than 20 million units of them worldwide.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series coming to India soon (Picture Credit: Manu Kumar Jain/Twitter screen-grab)



The generic Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, quad-camera module (with 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP for macro), a 13MP selfie snapper and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for whole day under mixed usage.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (Picture Credit: Oficial MIUI Forum)



On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first phone to boast 64MP camera. It will be backed by 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth and 2MP for macro. On the front, it houses a 20MP camera.

It will be powered by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 with 2GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core and a 4,500mAh cell with fast charging support.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale first in China on September 3 and come in three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for ¥1399 (approx. Rs 14,024),¥1,599 (around 16,029) and ¥1,799 (roughly Rs 18,033), respectively.

The standard Redmi Note 8 will also be available in three options-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--for ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,014), ¥1,199 (around Rs 12,019) and ¥1,399 (roughly 14,024), respectively. Xiaomi is slated to released them on September 17.

Key specifications of Redmi Note 8:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) LCD screen with 2.5D curved glass cover, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corninng Gorilla Glass 5

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core (2Ghz Kryo 260 quad-core + 1.8Ghz Kryo 260 quad-core) with Adreno 610 graphics engine

RAM+ Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage/ 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage/ 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Rear camera: 48MP (with Sony IMX 586 sensor, F1.79 aperture, 6P lens, Phase Detection Auto Focus, Electronics Image Stabilisation), 8MP (with 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12um pixel size), 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for 2cm macro (with 1.75um pixel size, F2.4 aperture) with dual LED flash.

Front selfie shooter: 13MP with F2.0 aperture, face unlock capability

Battery: 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging

Network: 4G-LTE

Add-ons: P2i water-resistant coating, dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, USB Type C port

Dimensions: 158.3 x 75.3 x 8.35 mm

Weight: 190g

Colours: Blue/Blue/White

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro:

Display: 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and pixel density close to 395 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 12nm class MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core (2.05GHz ARM Cortex A76 dual-core + 2.0GHz ARM Cortex A55 hexa-core) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4

RAM (LPDDR4X) + Storage (UFS 2.1) : 6GB RAM + 64GB storage/ 6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear camera: 64MP (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8um pixel size, F1.8 aperture, LED flash, gyro- EIS), 8MP (120-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 1.12um pixel size), 2MP depth sensor and 2MP with 2cm for macro, 1.75um pixel size and F2.4 aperture, dual LED flash, HDR,

Front: 20MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, HDR

Battery: 4,500mAh with 18W fast charging

Add-ons: P2i water-resistant coating, dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, USB Type C port

Dimensions: 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8mm

Weight: 199g

Colours: Black/Blue/Red/ White

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.