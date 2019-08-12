Reliance Jio Fiber: Broadband, TV tariff plans and more

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani officially announced that the Jio Fiber (aka GigaFiber) broadband service will commercially roll-out on September 5, which also marks the third anniversary of the Jio's debut in India.

The company gave a sneak peek on Jio Fiber tariff plans, which will offer multiple options with up to a maximum of 1Gbps speed. Also, it announced several sops for startups and small & medium enterprises.

Here are key points of Jio Fiber and Set-Top-Box TV service tariff plans:

1) In India, Jio Fiber plan starts with 100 Mbps speed and go up to 1 Gbps or 1000 Mbps

2) The tariff plans will range between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month. There will be an annual plan but will be revealed on September 5

3) Customers will get the option get to fixed-line service- Jio Home phone. Voice calls to any Indian operator (fixed or mobile) are free.

4) Jio Home Phone service for International calling will be offered at 1/10th of the existing industry price. Customers can subscribe for just Rs 500 per month to call people in the US and Canada regions.

5) Additionally, Jio Fiber comes bundled with popular OTT (Over-The-Top) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HotStar and others

6) Jio set-top-box will come with an option to connect local cable service. RIL has acquired controlling stakes in three leading Cable MSOs – Hathway, DEN, and GTPL who have direct relationships with over 30,000 LCOs (Local Cable Operators) in India.

7) Premium Jio Fiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres!. It is dubbed as FIRST-DAY-FIRST-SHOW and is slated to roll-out around mid-2020



Reliance AGM 2019 live streaming video grab (via YouTube)



8)Jio set-top-box will support multi-player gaming platform. It supports all leading branded game controllers. Games from top companies Electronic Arts, Tencent and others will support Jio TV. Additionally, it will support video calling, voice search, conference calling

9)Reliance Jio's set-top-box to offer immersive television viewing with mixed-reality gear

10) Jio set-top-box to offer Augmented Reality (AR)-based education platform



Reliance AGM 2019 live streaming video grab (via YouTube)



11) The company will offer Jio Fiber users, a choice to opt Jio Postpaid Plus. Once subscribed, they are entitled to get first priority SIM-setup service at home, where their connection will be moved to Jio by visiting your home. Also, get Family plans – one data plan for better control on GBs and sharing within the group. They get International roaming at a fraction of the current cost plans. They will also get phone upgrades at preferential rates. All the services and home solutions on their phone.

12) Jio Fiber customers who opt for our annual plans which we call JIO-FOREVER plans will get an HD or 4K LED Television and 4K set-top-box free.

13) Reliance Jio in collaboration with Microsoft will offer broadband and cloud storage (via Azure) service free to budding start-ups in India. It will kick-off on January 1, 2020.

14) Also, Reliance Jio will also invest and financially support those startups that have the potential to address India's big needs in agriculture, healthcare, education and skill development which will boost the creation of new livelihoods.

15) To encourage Micro, Small and Medium (MSM) enterprises, Reliance Jio will offer similar internet and cloud storage service at the 1/10th cost of the existing pricing structure. It will offer them starting at RS 1,500 per month.

Reliance Jio Fiber preview service is already available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and other several other metros in India. The company has claimed that it will give priority to customers for installation, provided their area or the apartment complex has high demand.

If things go as planned, Jio Fiber service will be expanded to more than 1,600 cities and towns in the next 12 months. The company will also reveal all the tariff plans in detail on September 5. Stay tuned.

