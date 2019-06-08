Reliance Jio tipped to bring affordable GigaFiber plan

After launching the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband service in select metros, the company in bid garner more subscribers is planning to bring a lucrative plan for lesser price base.

A report has emerged that Reliance Jio will soon offer Rs 2,500, Rs 2000 less than the earlier plan, which required the customer to had to pay a security deposit of Rs 4,500.

Despite the price cut, the benefits are almost the same except for a few aspects, the Internet speed, and band. For the new plan, subscribers are entitled to get ONT (Optical Network Terminal) box with single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) and peak download speed of 50Mbps. In total, they will have a cap of 100GB per month in addition to access to multimedia apps such as JioTV (including HD live channels) and also free calls (local & STD).

On the other hand, Rs 4,500 plan offers a maximum of 100Mbps speed and dual-band Wi-Fi(2.4GHz & 5GHz) thus guaranteeing super fast internet experience for multiple users in the house.

Which Jio GigaFiber plan suits you best?

The cheaper Rs 2,500 plan works best for a family of four with two children going to the school. The 50Mbps is more than enough for kids to get the information on the internet and work on projects.

On the other hand, college graduates or youth with jobs living in a rented apartment or PG, who need a high-speed internet for work and also entertainment via multimedia streaming apps, can go for the Rs 4,500 plan. If there multiple users in the same room, they can split the subscription fee and save a good amount of money.

They need not even have to subscribe separately to DTH (Direct To Home) TV service, as they can go for Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast to binge watch multimedia content on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, even watch live cricket matches and other sports on HotStar.

Also, it can be noted that JioTV service also bundled with Jio GigaFiber offering live TV channels.

Currently, Reliance Jio is running preview offer, Jio is giving high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps.

In case, the subscriber consumes 100 GB of their data quota within a month, they can continue to enjoy the high-speed internet services by performing a complementary data top-up of 40GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com website.

If the customer is not satisfied with the offer, they can return the ONT device and reclaim their security deposit amount, provided the hardware is in good working condition.

