Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet video app soon

Mukesh Ambani-lead Reliance Industries Ltd during the recently concluded fiscal fourth-quarter results announcement revealed that it will soon bring video conferencing and collaboration app in India.

It will be called JioMeet and the company has already opened a website with the same namesake and we have come to understand that the app will support phones (iOS and Android) and PCs (MacOS and Windows), similar to the popular Zoom and Google Meet applications.

The upcoming JioMeet will support 100 users in a video conference call and also people be able to share files and screen, which comes handy in corporate meetings. Reports are also suggesting that the JioMeet can also be used by schools to conduct online classes and also people will be able to contact doctors through video chat and get prescriptions for medicines. More features are expected to be announced in the coming days.

In a related development, Google has announced that its premium Meet video app will be available free to all users with a Gmail account. It promises to more secure than the Zoom and offer more value-added features.

Last month, the Indian government invited local developers to create a similar video conferencing app and offered Rs 1 Crore prize in addition to seed money to start the project. And if selected, they will stand a chance to get a yearly contract for maintenance.

