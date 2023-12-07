Reminiscences on Rashtrakavi     

Household items and artefacts used by Kuvempu are exhibited inside. A few features which stand out are the poet’s study, the wooden mantapa in which his marriage was solemnised, copies of the first editions of Kuvempu’s works and some of his manuscripts. There is a photo gallery at the back of the house, depicting the poet’s childhood, life as a professor, etc. I was told these images were curated by his son and renowned author K P Poornachandra Tejaswi.