Reminiscences on Rashtrakavi     

"Jaya Bharata jananiya tanujate / Jaya he Karnataka maate”
These starting lines from the ‘Karnataka Nadageethe’ (state anthem), which children sing regularly in schools, could be reckoned one of the most well-known parts of the great poet laureate Kuvempu’s legacy. My recent sojourn at the Kavimane (poet’s abode) at Kuppali in Shivamogga district brought forth fascinating reminiscences on the poet’s life, times and literary legacy.
The 200-year-old large ancestral house has been restored and renovated to match its former glory by the Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Prathishtana, established by the Government of Karnataka in 1992. It is built in the typical architectural style of a ‘Malnad Thotti Mane’ (a house with a central courtyard). The building is a three-storeyed structure with a Mangalore-tiled roof, solid wooden pillars and wooden stairs. The majestic house stands facing an expansive lawn and has the backdrop of the thick Malnad forest.
As we enter the premises, soft music of the poet’s songs and poems can be heard emanating through the audio system. The long corridors at the entrance and around the house have wooden pillars with intricate carvings which project the fine art of wooden carving in ancient times.
Household items and artefacts used by Kuvempu are exhibited inside. A few features which stand out are the poet’s study, the wooden mantapa in which his marriage was solemnised, copies of the first editions of Kuvempu’s works and some of his manuscripts. There is a photo gallery at the back of the house, depicting the poet’s childhood, life as a professor, etc. I was told these images were curated by his son and renowned author K P Poornachandra Tejaswi.
There is a small hillock to the south of the Kavimane, with a flat rock at the top. Kuvempu had named this place ‘Kavishaila’. He used to spend a lot of time here, alone or with friends. A stone monument has been built at the spot after Kuvempu was cremated and laid to rest here.
Downhill, on the side of the road, a memorial stands in honour of Poornachandra Tejaswi too. In 2004, in commemoration of the poet’s 100th birth anniversary, a multi-purpose hall named the Kuvempu Centenary Hall was set up near the Kavimane.
Literary legacy
Strolling down memory lane, these memorials and artefacts tell various stories. ‘Kuvempu’ was the poet’s nom de plume or pen name. ‘Ku’ comes from Kuppali, the place where he lived, ‘Vem’ from his father’s name, Venkatappa and ‘Pu’ from his own name, Puttappa.
Kuvempu’s first collection of poems was in English. It was titled ‘Beginner’s Muse’, and was published in 1922. This was followed by ‘Amalana Kathe’, his first Kannada work.
In 1930, he published his first collection of Kannada poems, called ‘Kolalu’. Next came the short story collection, ‘Sanyasi mathu ithara kathegalu’.
This was followed by his first novel, ‘Kanooru heggadithi’ (which was made into a movie, directed by Girish Karnad). The novel, which narrates the story of the land and life of an archetypal feudal family in pre-independence Malnad also deals with social issues like the empowerment of women, and the oppression they face. This novel was translated into English and published under the title ‘The house of Kanooru’.
Kuvempu gained wide recognition for his version of the Ramayana titled ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’, which clinched him a Jnanpith award; the first ever given to a Kannada language author. The poet also wrote three plays – ‘Jalagaara’ (The scavenger), ‘Yamana solu’ (The defeat of Yama) and ‘Maharaathri’ (The great night). Owing to their literary merit, these plays have earned an important place in the history of Kannada drama and literature.
The poet was a champion of social equality and was extensively vocal about his stance against caste discrimination, gender inequality and superstitions, which he believed were taking society down the wrong path.
Kuvempu continues to be adored by millions of people in Karnataka. Some of his revolutionary ideas, particularly those concerning social upliftment and equality, still inspire the masses to this day.