Retirement homes an attractive option for senior citizens

Well-heeled senior citizens in Indian metros are no longer content with sharing space in joint families or reluctantly moving abroad to live with their NRI offspring, or living alone with an army of domestic help. They would rather explore their options in the many senior living communities that have come up.

The last Indian Census (2011) projected that senior citizens will be 12.5 per cent of the country's total population by 2026, and may even surpass 19.5 per cent by 2050. As a result, the fledgling retirement homes segment of the country is booming, with homes available to suit a variety of budgets. Real estate developers are aware of the opportunities available in this segment, and many new projects are coming up.

V Chandrasekaran, 74, a former President of Wipro Systems and a former CEO at Aztec Soft before his retirement, and his wife Radha, 70, sold their house in Bengaluru and bought an 11,000-square feet flat in a retirement community for Rs 60 lakh in 2015.

"It's the best thing we did," said Chandrasekaran to DH. "Our two children—a son and a daughter—are well-settled in the US, but we did not want to relocate to a new place. We also wanted to live independently. We sold our home and opted for a flat in a retirement community in Bengaluru that provides maintenance services, a dining hall that we can use even though we have a kitchen at home, a clubhouse and any assistance that we may require. A nurse, physiotherapist and ambulances are available if needed. "There is not a day that we have regretted moving here. We have the company of a similar age group, so we never feel lonely. Even though we have a kitchen at our apartment, we prefer the canteen because it is a joyful experience to have our meals with friends every day."

For Radha, it was a big boon that during the Covid-19 lockdown, she could manage without any personal house help. And thanks to the medical facilities within the community, she felt reassured that they could deal with medical emergencies.

Chandrasekaran said earlier when they lived in a large bungalow, they needed various domestic staff, making the couple feel very dependent.

"I wanted to minimise my requirement and dependency on others. Now I feel independent and have leisure time for doing charity work or reading." Radha feels likewise, "My thinking is exactly like my husband's. I don't miss a large house at all. It is very liberating to live where everything is taken care of. Our children too are delighted that we are living a good life."

Sujit Sengupta, in his late seventies, a former management professional, professor, and author, said he is not at all opposed to senior living communities.

"I sold my long-time home in New Delhi, and I am happy to downsize," said Sengupta. "Our two sons, both well settled in the UK and USA, fully support my decision since they feel that it will ease our day-to-day problems of running a household. They are ready to provide any assistance we may need to make the move."

Sumita, his wife, who is in her 60s, feels she will be happy if she can be relieved of household responsibilities.

"Whatever time we have now should be spent to live emotionally richer and stress-free lives rather than managing household chores and worrying about whether the maid will come or not," she said. "I want to be free of day-to-day responsibilities yet have some independence. Retirement communities offer us 60-plus people the liberty to spend old age as we want."

