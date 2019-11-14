Retro flip phone Motorola Razr returns in modern avatar

Motorola's iconic Moto Razr, which made flip phone owners uber cool in the 2000s, has made a remarkable comeback in a modern avatar in Los Angeles.

Lenovo-owned company has kept the traditional clamshell design language of the original Moto Razr in terms of exterior outlook, but inside it has incorporated a state-of-the-art flexible display.

On the outside, the device splits in to two divisions; in the top-half, Motorola has equipped 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen dubbed as Quick display for users to see notifications and it also comes with touch sensors so that the users can control music tracks and make instant reply to the messages without having to open the phone. In the bottom half, the shell has a textured surface to offer a good grip holding the phone when closed.



Motorola Razr Quick Display (Picture Credit: Motorola)



When unfurled, the Moto Razr flaunts a full-fledged 6.2-inch pOLED-based (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable screen with a 21:0 aspect ratio.

"Razr transforms an industry challenge into an engineering breakthrough. The zero-gap hinge allows Razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display," Motorola said.



Motorola Razr comes with 6.2-inch foldable display (Picture credit: Motorola)



Read more: Futuristic Samsung Galaxy Fold hit stores in India

Under-the-hood, it comes with Android 9.0 Pie powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 2,510mAh battery.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with 16MP with F1.7 aperture on the back and a 5MP snapper with F2.0 aperture.

Motorola has confirmed that the Razr comes in Noir Black colour option and will be available exclusively on Verizon in the US. Pre-order is slated to kick off on December 26 with two payments. Consumers can get it for $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment or pay the full amount of $1,499.99 (Rs. 1,08,056 approx.). The device will hit stores (& e-commerce sites)on January 9.



Motorola Razr (Picture Credit: Motorola)



Will Motorola Razr come to India?

There is a strong probability, as Motorola has posted the Moto Razr registration page on the company's Indian website, but there is no mention of any specific date of arrival nor the price.

There are also reports of Motorola Razr releasing in Europe soon.

Key specifications of Motorola Razr:

Display: 6.2-inch (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

Cover screen: 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Processor: 10 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core ( 2.2GHz Kryo 360 x 2 + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs x 6) with Adreno 616 GPU

RAM: 6GB (LPPDDR4x)

Storage: 128GB storage

Rear camera: 16MP with F1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisaton), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, dual LED flash

Front: 5MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, screen flash

Battery: 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Dimensions: 72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) / 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded)

Weight: 205g

Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, splash-proof with water resistant nanocoating, Bottom-ported speaker, 4 mics, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.