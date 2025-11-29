<p>The consistent application of make-up and wearing accessories leaves your skin feeling perhaps a little tired during the year-end party season. Rev up your glow by simplifying your skincare routine. Skin streaming brings in a simple skin care routine to replenish your cells and make you sparkle.</p> .<p><strong>Celebrate CTM</strong></p><p>Always remove your make-up before you sleep. The cleanse, tone and moisturise (CTM) routine works beautifully instead of slugging it out with endless serums. Make sure the products you use are powered with Vitamin C.</p><p>A good sunscreen with SPF of over 50 is a permanent warrior in your vanity caddy in India. So, make use of it at least twice a day, whether you are out in the sun or not, and irrespective of whether its raining.</p><p><strong>Night routine</strong></p><p>An under-eye cream works beautifully in zapping away those dark shadows below the eyes. Remember, the physiological ageing of the skin commences at 25 years. Make way for retinol-backed overnight creams.</p><p>Ensure you apply the product gently, using the ring finger to spread the formulations effectively in the area around your eyes.</p><p><strong>Multi-taskers</strong></p><p>Cosmetics with sunscreen do not replace the use of a sunscreen. But a hydrating moisturiser works well in making your skin look fresh and supple. Look for formulations that bring in antioxidants.</p><p>Tinted sunscreens replace the use of a BB cream. Make use of a lightweight blush-on, and subtle lip balm and gloss. Avoid cream-based applications in make-up as they tend to weigh down on the skin.</p><p><strong>Get masked</strong></p><p>Nothing succeeds like a good mask twice a week. Perk up your skin with a good papaya mask for a super after-shine, or a serum-lidded sheet mask for nourishing with care. A kitchen whisk with gram flour, milk and rose water with a dot of turmeric works like a charm.</p><p>Avoid using scrubs on your face. Use only on the T-zone if it is a mild scrub.</p>