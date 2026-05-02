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Homespecials

Rising risks of changing monsoon in India

Even small shifts in rainfall patterns can ultimately affect farmers, markets, the government and the wider economy.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 18:52 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 18:52 IST
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