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Homespecials

Robot costume & toy bus: DIY craft using cardboard box

...and other stationary items.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:04 IST
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Robot costume.

Robot costume.

Toy bus.

Toy bus.

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Published 27 March 2026, 23:04 IST
Open SesameSpecialscraft

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