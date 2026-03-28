<p><strong>Robot costume</strong></p>.<p>Materials needed</p>.<p>*1 large cardboard box</p>.<p>*Smaller cardboard pieces</p>.<p>*Scissors or cutter (adult supervision needed)</p>.<p>*Glue or tape</p>.<p>*Paints or sketch pens</p>.<p>*Colour paper</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1) Take a large cardboard box and close the bottom flaps securely with tape. It should be big enough to fit over the child’s head/torso.</p>.<p>2) Cut two round holes in the front panel for eyes. You can also cut a small opening for the mouth if needed.</p>.<p>3) Cut holes on the sides so the child can put their arms out comfortably.</p>.<p>4) To decorate the robot face, draw buttons, dials, and panels using sketch pens or paint.</p>.<p>5) Add paper or cardboard shapes, foil, or bottle caps for a 3D effect, to depict gears, antennas, or control panels. You can even attach pipe cleaners as antennas.</p>.<p>6) Place the box over the child’s head and adjust for comfort.</p>.<p><strong>Toy bus</strong></p>.<p>Materials needed</p>.<p>*1 rectangular cardboard box/ shoebox</p>.<p>*4 bottle caps or cardboard circles</p>.<p>*Coloured paper or paints</p>.<p>*Black sketch pen/marker</p>.<p>*Glue or tape</p>.<p>*Scissors or cutter (adult supervision needed)</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1) To shape the bus, take a rectangular box and keep the top open.</p>.<p>2) Draw rectangles along the sides and carefully cut them out to create windows.</p>.<p>3) Paint the box in bright colours like yellow or red. Use a marker to draw doors, outlines, and fun designs.</p>.<p>4) Stick bottle caps or cardboard circles to the bottom sides to make wheels.</p>.<p>5) Draw headlights, a windshield, and even a number plate. You can also paste paper strips inside as “seats”.</p>.<p>6) Place small toys or make paper characters and seat them inside as passengers.</p>