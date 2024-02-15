Safety is non-negotiable

Although fire accidents due to crackers have been reported from across the country, a majority of the fatal ones seem to be occurring in and around Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, also known as the Fireworks Capital of India, where 73% of licenced fireworks manufacturing units in the state operate. For the fireworks owners, the relatively dry climate and lack of rainfall are a boon. However, mostly people in and around Sivakasi, due to a lack of opportunities in other occupations in the region, work in the fireworks units as unskilled workers on a contractual basis.