Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 02:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 02:41 ist

The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new avenues.

Lucky colour:  Chocolate          

Lucky number: 4                 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 