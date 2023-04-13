Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – April 13, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution. Colour: Tan | Number: 9
