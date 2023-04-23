Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 23, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Lucky Colour: Champagne
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes
Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention
Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane
Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art