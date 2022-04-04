Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 4, 2022

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 04 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 00:00 ist
Credit: Pixabay

The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.  

Lucky Colour: Red   

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius
Horoscope
Zodiac

