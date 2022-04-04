Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 1
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army
Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students
Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study
How transcription morphs words into adult language
Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8
After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'
What's in your tapas?