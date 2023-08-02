Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – August 2, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not?
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 7
