Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – August 2, 2023

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – August 2, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2023, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 00:00 ist
Credit: Pixabay Photo

Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not?       

Lucky Colour:  Scarlet    

Lucky Number: 7
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

 