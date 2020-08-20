Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - August 20, 2020

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - August 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 20 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 01:00 ist

A junket brings lots of fun and meeting up with old friends. A friend could turn into something more.  Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. 

  • Lucky color: Plum
  • Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
  • Lucky number: 3
     

