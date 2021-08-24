Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - August 24 | Free Online Astrology

Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 2
