Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - August 25, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

  • Aug 25 2022, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 00:45 ist

Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.

Lucky Colour: Chrome.

Lucky Number: 1.

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

