Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 10, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you’ll avoid falling out with close ones.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 3
