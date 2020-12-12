Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Increased interaction or travel with children. Your career is under the spotlight and, with the aspect of Saturn on your sign you can clearly focus on the right direction you to take now.
Lucky color: Lilac
Lucky number: 1
Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
