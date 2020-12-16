Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 16, 2020

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 16, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 01:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one.

Lucky color: Red

Lucky number: 1

Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

