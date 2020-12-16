Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 16, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one.
Lucky color: Red
Lucky number: 1
Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
