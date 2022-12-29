Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 01:00 ist

Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.The day could reveal important information about so-called friends

Colour: Mango

Number: 1

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 