Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2020

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 01:00 ist

You confront an issue that is hidden or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Take some time out to work on the personal issue you've been avoiding.

Colour: Lilac          

Number:  2 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

 