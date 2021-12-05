Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 5, 2021

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 5, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt.

Lucky Colour: Salmon-Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

