Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - February 2, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: Magenta.
Lucky Number: 4.
