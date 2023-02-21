Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – February 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Lucky Colour: Chocolate
Lucky Number: 7
