Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - February 25, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your father wants your time and attention, so give it to him. You do tend to nit-pick at issues, so let go and bear in mind that your thinking is very different from your father’s. It’s a generation thing.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid
Preventing future Ambedkars from being born
Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home
Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion
Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor
Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women
DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded