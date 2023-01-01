Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - January 1, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors
Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last
Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20
Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent
'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022